Abe murder suspect undergoes psychological examination: report

The man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be examined for his mental condition before and after the incident, local media reported Saturday.

Prime Minister Abe was shot on the campaign road on July 8, two days before the Nara House of Councilors election.

His accused murderer, Tetsuya Yamagami, was reportedly targeted at Prime Minister Abe because he was detained and believed his former leader was involved in the Unification Church.

On Friday, the Nara District Court approved the District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s request for a psychiatric examination of 41-year-old Yamagami, and local media such as the Asahi Shimbun quoted an unknown source.

According to the report, the exam is expected to end in late November.

The suspect’s investigation and cross-examination will be suspended during the psychological examination.

The prosecution decides whether to be criminally liable based on the prosecution before deciding whether to prosecute Yamagami.

Prime Minister Abe was Japan’s most famous politician and maintained an outstanding position in public life after resigning in 2020 for health reasons.

He was also a divisive person who faced the allegations of favoritism and was criticized in the view of his stubborn nationalists.

Prosecutors and court officials could not be contacted immediately to confirm local media coverage.