ADPD is concerned about the impact of tourism on climate change

ADPD – Saturday’s Greens expressed concern about the impact of tourism on climate change.

Press conference in Sliema, chair Carmel Cacopard mentioned the impact of tourism and air travel on climate. There is ongoing debate about taxing aviation fuel. This is one of the key steps needed to reduce 55% of greenhouse gases by 2030. This initiative aims to ensure that the price of airmail includes all costs, including those due to emissions.

“This can be done either by tax on air travel or by using alternative means of transportation. As a result, taxes can be legally avoided and, as a result, the environmental impact is reduced. Mainland Europe. So, the use of trains is often a good alternative to air travel, not only because of its efficiency, but also because of its low environmental impact. In Malta, this is used in a limited way. This also increases the cost of air travel and the number of tourists. This is not only for Maltese traveling abroad, but also for immigrants, “he said.

People living on isolated islands need concessions, but tourism must have its own weight of influence. This is what social and environmental justice demands! It is in Malta’s interest to curb the impact of mass tourism before it’s too late. The aviation industry must be encouraged through economic means such as taxation to rebuild itself. If we really intend to tackle climate change, more sustainable means of transportation should be supported. Remember that, like all island nations, coastal communities, including Malta, first suffer some of the worst effects of climate change: rising sea levels. Climate does not consider our special circumstances or financial considerations-nature does not discriminate: it overthrows us as it was elsewhere!

Sightseeing is at the intersection. We need to adapt to the effects of climate change. Cacopardo concludes that this is the future of tourism, not tax exemption.