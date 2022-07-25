Azam Kang cites life-threatening threats for security in the “Z” category

Lucknow: Mohd Azam Khan, a senior MLA of the Samajwadi Party, has urged the Uttar Pradesh state government to “regain the security of his” Z “category” because of “threats” because he is facing several incidents.

Azam Kang expressed security concerns and said: It was withdrawn by the current state government. Even senior police officers recommended it. It currently offers security in the “Y” category, but is similar to the security cover provided for all MLAs. I am facing many threats due to all the proceedings filed against me and I would like to restore my previous security. “

Rampur SP Ashok Kumar said: He is provided with security in the “Y” category and has the required number of guards with him at all times. However, I ask the local intelligence agency to assess the threat level and send a letter to the state government accordingly. “

Azam was released on bail in May after being held in Sitapur prison for almost 27 months. He was booked in about 89 cases, including book theft, chicken theft, statue theft, power theft, land theft, counterfeiting, and land infringement.

He successfully challenged the 2022 parliamentary poll from prison.