Covid-19: 128 new cases reported

Health officials reported 128 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Published figures show that the total number of cases enrolled in Malta is currently 112,217, of which 107,323 have recovered.

The total number of deaths is currently 785, but the number of active cases has dropped to 3,713.

The Ministry of Health has stopped publishing daily breaking news on social media detailing the pandemic in Malta.

The data will continue to be published in the open source database on the platform GitHub by the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Public Health Response Team, but specific details such as the number of Covid-19 positive cases in hospitals and details of deaths will be available. It is as follows. Not included in the dataset.