Jeddah — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received it on Saturday at the Royal Courts of Justice in Jeddah, President of Kassym-Jomart Kaev, Kazakhstan.

The official reception ceremony of the President of Kazakhstan was held.

The Crown Prince and the President of Kazakhstan held an official meeting to examine aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and cooperation in various fields, as well as to consider common concerns.

The session was attended by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy. Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, Minister of the National Guard. Prince Faisalbin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also attended were the Minister of State, members of the Cabinet, and National Security Adviser Dr. Musad al-Ivan. Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engineering. Abdurrahman Al-Fadhli (Attachment Minister); Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Chargé d’Affaires of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kazakhstan and Hussein Al Mahmadi.

From the Kazakh side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi attended the official parley session. Timur Sreymenov, the first Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Cheong Wa Dae. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce and Industry Bakhyt Sultanov; Deputy Chief Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan; Minister of Energy Bulat Akshulakov; National Wealth Fund (Samruk-Kazyna) Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almasadam Satkaliev. Ambassador Kazakh of the Kingdom of Belek Arin and many officials. — SPA