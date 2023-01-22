Explosion, shooting near Mogadishu mayor’s office

A large blast hit a building near the mayor’s office in central Mogadishu on Sunday, followed by shootings, police and witnesses told AFP.

Police officer Abdullahi Mohamed said, “Terrorists blew a vehicle laden with explosives into the perimeter wall of the Mogadishu mall next to the Banadir administration headquarters.”

Witnesses said the explosion damaged nearby buildings and that gunshots could still be heard near the mayor’s office.

An eyewitness who is doing business near the office said, “Shooting is happening near the main building, but I don’t know what’s going on inside.”

“There have been several casualties, but the entire area has been off-limits and security forces have asked to evacuate.”

Another witness, Omar Nour, said he was inside the mall when the blast happened and was “lucky to get away”.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Militants have been waging bloody insurrection against a fragile, internationally-backed central government for 15 years, carrying out attacks in both Somalia and neighboring countries.

In recent months, the army and local clan militias have retaken swaths of territory in the heart of the country in operations supported by US airstrikes and African Union forces.

But the militants frequently retaliated with bloody attacks, highlighting their ability to hit Somali towns and military centers despite the attacks.

