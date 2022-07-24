Leclerc spoils “unacceptable” spins-Monaco Life

Charles Leclerc’s title challenge was hit hard at the French Grand Prix on Sunday. Monaco crashed during the lead, giving Max Verstappen a victory.

Leclerc had previously admitted that he and his team had little room for error for the rest of the season. How much does the latest error cost him?

Following his victory in Austria two weeks ago, Leclerc entered the French Grand Prix with a machine to achieve a continuous victory with the wind under the sails.

Leclerc, who took pole position on Saturday, took the lead in the light out. He also responded well to the pressure exerted by championship rival Verstappen during the opening stint.

When Bella Tappen’s tires came off, Leclerc seemed to have survived the storm on a hot day near Marseille. However, Leclerc pushed that a gap had to be built to cover Verstappen’s early pit stops.

He pushed too hard. His tires swelled badly, and the rear end of Leclerc’s Ferrari went out into a high-speed corner, spinning him towards the barrier. From there, he tried to hit the reverse gear, but it didn’t help. Another pole position is not converted.

With Leclerc out, Verstappen took over the lead of the race and no one seemed to remove it from him. Lewis Hamilton didn’t challenge in his 300th F1 race as he came in second, more than 10 seconds behind Verstappen.

“Mr. Consistent” George Russell caught Sergio Perez taking a nap after a late safety car to win the final podium and give Mercedes the first double podium of the season.

Carlos Sainz, the driver of the day, was fifth, but could ruin Ferrari’s late strategic call and finish in fourth.

However, that day belonged to Verstappen. Verstappen nevertheless seemed to regret the never-before-seen battle between himself and his Monaco rivals.

After returning to the paddock, Leclerc was not disillusioned with the seriousness of his recent mistakes. “I’m performing at the highest level of my career, but it doesn’t make sense to make mistakes. If I lose 32 points in the championship, I know where I’m from, but I can’t accept it,” he said. Said.

It’s too early to say if it’s the curtain on Leclerc’s Championship Challenge, but as the error tolerance gets narrower, the pressure on Leclerc to fill the ever-increasing gap (63 points) increases. ..

Photo courtesy of: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office