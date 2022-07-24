Narrow the digital divide

Nonprofits of IT professionals want to improve computer literacy to fill their talent deficiencies and pose the biggest challenge the country faces to become a regional technology hub.

Founded in 1984, the Cyprus Computer Society, consisting of IT professionals and computer scientists, is digital by offering free lessons to school students, following a policy of “getting them young”. We have been working to fill the gap.

It facilitates key industry issues, especially digital literacy, professional skills, education, training, and research.

In a comment to Financial Mirror, George Christodoulou, a member of the CCS Board, said: The biggest challenge Cyprus faces the path to becoming a high-tech hub. It’s a shortage of IT professionals.

“Recently, the government has admitted that the industry is short of about 3,500 IT professionals.

“The truth of the matter is that this is likely to be an understatement.

“Experience shows that when a company posts an IT vacancy, it gets at most two CVs,” says Christodolouu.

He believes the lack of IT professionals is preventing Cyprus from attracting major tech companies to relocate or set up offices.

“In recent years, we’ve seen dozens of tech, fintech and forex companies heading to our island.

“All of them need IT talent.

“Given the serious shortage of Cyprus, companies prefer to move staff from other countries or hire people from third countries.”

He said that every company that opens in Cyprus needs IT talent, whether or not they are active in the field.

“All of these companies’ businesses are somehow digitized and require IT professionals to keep them up and running.

Education reform

He said a comprehensive skill-up and skill-up program is needed to address the shortfall.

Christdrow argued that the education system needed reform, but there was an urgent need to change the mind.

“We strongly believe that the future of Cyprus is closely linked to the technology sector, so we are running several programs to enhance computer literacy and soft skills in the younger age group.”

I want to make them young.

“We want them to be curious, improve their problem-solving skills, and get involved in computers and programming.”

While there is a great deal of interest from school students, Christodoulou said parents are willing to enroll their children in courses such as robotics.

CCS is the organizer of the European Computer Driving License Examination in Cyprus and is provided free of charge to students.

The ECDL is an internationally recognized standard of competence, ensuring that owners have the necessary knowledge and skills to use the most common computer applications at work and at home efficiently and productively. A widely accepted certificate to prove.

ECDL courses and exams are conducted through a network of CCS test centers throughout Cyprus.

Christodoulou is particularly proud that CCS is increasing the success stories of Cyprus school students participating in international contests such as the Balkan Information Olympics (BOI), the European Information Olympics (EJOI) and the International Information Olympics. I pointed out. Informatics (IOI).

Every year, young people in Cyprus bring in more and more medals from these International contest At robot competitions such as “Robotex International” held every year in Estonia.

Christodoulou said CCS is reaching out to children from elementary to high school and is trying to build soft skills by offering courses in robotics.

Society does not limit its behavior to children. We partner with IT companies to organize the Cyprus Cyber ​​Security Challenge (CCSC), an “ethical hacking competition”.

Through the CCSC, the Cyprus national team has been selected and trained to participate in the annual European Cyber ​​Security Challenge (ECSC).

Work with information security experts from both academia and industry to prepare the ECSC’s Cyprus national team.

These mentors set and execute national challenges, disseminate and train activities, and prepare cyber talent for the ECSC.

Approximately 15 participants (Cypriot citizens aged 14 to 25) who meet the criteria of the European Cyber ​​Security Competition participated in the training seminar, and a team of 10 Cyprus representatives (5 from 14 to 20 and 5 from 21 to 20) Participate in a contest aimed at establishing (5 people). 25 years).

The national team will compete with 27 other countries at the tournament in Vienna, September 13-16.

“Ethical hackers are IT specialists hired by businesses and authorities to find holes in cybersecurity networks.

“At the tournament,’hackers’ are given targets that are instructed to find their weaknesses and defeat them,” explained Christophreau.

There are no female nerds

“Looking at today’s IT industry, it’s easy to see that there are few women, as not many female students choose to study computer science.

“We are trying to change that with a campaign to get more women involved in this sector.”

CCS also runs a free program called Migra Code, which is funded by the EU. It aims to enhance the soft skills and computer literacy of the immigrant community.

This project aims to enable the exchange of good case practices and promote solidarity through voluntary action. Awareness raising event..

Focuses on vocational training, education, employment and social inclusion using technical tools and innovative approaches.

