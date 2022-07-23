President returns to work next week after covid

President Anastasiades will return to work on Tuesday after a week of recovery and self-quarantine after being diagnosed with covid-19 on a daily routine.

According to a Cheong Wa Dae statement, Anastasiades, 75, remained quarantined for a week in accordance with the relevant protocol. He experienced mild symptoms.

This is the first scheduled and an important meeting with representatives of the Vassiliko community on Tuesday morning. Locals are demanding action after two recent fires in the area.

President Anastasiades will chair the Cabinet on Thursday morning, after which he will meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias, focusing on the coordination between Athens and Nicosia in response to Turkey’s provocation.