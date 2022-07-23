Sri Lankan Crisis: More than 1,000 relics have been hijacked by protesters from the president’s and prime minister’s offices, Sri Lankan police say

Colombo, July 23: More than 1,000 valuable crafts, including items of vintage and antique value, after angry rebels occupied these facilities earlier this month from the Sri Lankan presidential residence and the Temple Trees prime minister’s office, police said. It is reported that the item was lost.

On July 9, rebels protested the government’s response to an unprecedented economic crisis, rushed into the premises and set fire to one of the buildings, followed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and La. Occupied the residence of former Prime Minister Nirwikura Machinha.

Based on initial investigations, at least 1,000 valuable items, including rare crafts, have been missing from the presidential palace and the prime minister’s office, the Colombo page of the web portal quoted police sources as saying. A special investigation team was formed to start the investigation.

Further exacerbating the suffering of investigators is the detailed details of the antiques and various relics of the Presidential Palace, even though the Sri Lankan Archaeological Bureau is listed in the official bulletin as an archaeologically important place. I don’t have a record. .. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has the potential to expand the cabinet to include all opposition parties.

Archaeological officials told the Lankadeepa newspaper on Sunday that the exact number of missing antiques was concrete and clear, even though police estimated it could be well over 1,000. He said it would be difficult to get the information.

Newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would respect the protesters’ right to peaceful demonstrations, but would not allow them to occupy other government buildings such as the presidential residence or the prime minister’s private residence. Insisted.

Wickremesinghe said he allowed Sri Lankan troops and police to take all necessary actions to prevent people from attacking public facilities and interfering with parliament. India has expanded its credit line to Sri Lanka worth US $ 1.85 billion over a decade.

“Don’t prevent MPs and Congress from fulfilling their obligations,” he said this week. In a pre-dawn attack on Friday, Sri Lankan security forces attacked the site of Galle Face rebels, where several government agencies are located, injuring at least nine people.