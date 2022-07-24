Turkey accuses NATO applicants of terrorist propaganda

Ankara reportedly summoned top Swedish diplomats and expressed anger at the Kurdish protests in Gothenburg.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has reportedly summoned top Swedish diplomats to express the government’s “strong reaction” to the Kurdish group’s protests in Gothenburg this week.

Officials told Sweden’s interim ministry in Ankara that they saw the rally as a “terrorist propaganda.” according to Reuters and several Turkish media reports cite unidentified diplomatic sources.

The latest rekindling of Stockholm’s relations with Turkey came shortly after Erdogan threatened to block Sweden and Finland’s approval to join NATO because of concerns that the Nordic countries were accepting Kurdish militants. .. In Madrid last month, the two countries signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding that Sweden and Finland have ended the embargo on arms sales to Turkey and that Ankara will crack down on individuals and groups named terrorists.

“In this regard, our expectations for identifying the perpetrators of the action, taking the necessary legal and judicial measures, and taking concrete measures in the light of the commitments recorded in the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding are emphasized. It was done, “said a Turkish diplomatic official. Said Of Gothenburg’s protest.

The rally on Wednesday was attended by supporters of PKK and other Kurdish groups designated by Turkey as a terrorist organization. picture When video Demonstrators posted on social media carry pro-Kurdish flags, including the PKK flag. The group’s flag was reportedly hung on several pillars in the city center. according to According to Turkish media reports, some marchers carried the banner “We are all PKK”.

Prime Minister Erdogan warned this week that if Turkey does not meet the conditions of the Madrid Agreement, it could “freeze” NATO applications in Sweden and Finland. “Sweden in particular does not have a good image of this issue,” he said.

(((RT.com).