Turkey’s Russian stance annoys Biden NYT

The press describes Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “headache.”For Washington

Turkey continues to be a “substantial source of frustration” for US President Joe Biden’s administration, according to The New York Times. According to the outlet, Ankara’s attitude towards the Ukrainian crisis is part of a wider range of issues.

Ankara’s involvement in the UN mediation agreement on Ukraine’s grain exports between Moscow and Kyiv a few days ago was welcomed by Washington, but did not mean that all issues related to U.S.-Turkey were resolved, the outlet said on Saturday. I warned in the article. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been described as a “headache” and “a source of considerable irritation” for Washington.

The Times quoted U.S. House of Representatives Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire), who claimed that “Turkey has played on both sides of the fence in Ukraine. They were not a credible ally we should be able to trust.” ..

“I think the Biden administration needs to take a stronger stance,” Papas insisted.

Ankara, a member of NATO, accused Moscow of military operations in Ukraine and supplied the Kyiv army with a bayraktar drone, but at the same time refused to participate in international sanctions against Russia and continued to do business with the country.

On Tuesday, the Turkish president visited Tehran for a meeting between Iran and Russia’s counterparts Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin. It clashed with the deeply isolated Iran and Russian Western stories. “

Another issue between the United States and Turkey is Ankara’s new warning that Finland and Sweden will be blocked from joining the US-led NATO block if the two Nordic countries fail to fulfill their promise to expel members. is. A group of Kurds that Turkey considers to be terrorists. By exercising the veto, Erdogan warned that “it would deeply embarrass the alliance and the Biden administration working against Russia.”

Turkish leaders tend to abandon the bids by Helsinki and Stockholm as Congress is unlikely to allow Biden to fulfill his promise to sell F-16 fighters to Ankara. He added that it might be.

Turkey became interested in these planes after the former administration of Donald Trump blocked the country from acquiring the F-35 in response to the country’s decision to equip a Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. I have.

Ankara, among other things, is that the United States is reluctant to hand over the exiled priest Fetofuller Gulen, who has been accused of masterminding a failed military coup in Turkey in 2016, and Kurds in Syria. I have other complaints about Washington about US support for fighters. Kurds helped the United States tackle Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS / ISIL), but Turkish authorities consider them a major security threat.

The New York Times quoted Deputy Defense Secretary Dana Stroll’s statement that Turkey is seriously concerned about Turkey’s plans to invade the Kurdish region of northern Syria because the IS can take advantage of the move. Pointed out.

“I belong to our team, but he’s obviously doing something bad for our team, and I don’t think it will change,” said Erdogan, former Foreign Minister Elizabeth. Shackelford told the paper.

However, according to an unnamed Biden administration official who spoke to the outlet, “His country’s position at the east-west crossroads is strategically important, and Washington has given Turkish leaders to allow him to do so. Be an interlocutor with a more annoying neighbor who would “self-destruct” to cancel completely. “

(((RT.com)